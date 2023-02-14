Ronald Araujo tells Barcelona which two signings to make this summer

Ronald Araujo spoke out this week about some potential summer signings for Barcelona. The defender mentioned during an interview that if he were Mateu Alemany, he would target two key players.

“If I were Mateu Alemany, I would sign Bentancur and Messi.” he said. “Obviously he [Messi] is a player that everyone wants in the team, it would be something tremendous, something special, I don’t know how things will work out, but of course we would love it.” Araujo | Source

Araujo has become one of the most important Barcelona players in the last couple of years. His personality on and off the pitch is something Barca fans should cherish, happy to have him, and sure, we’ll take that Messi guy back.