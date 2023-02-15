The lowdown on Manchester United - FC Barcelona

This Thursday 16 February brings one of the most highly anticipated encounters ever to be played in the Europa League. FC Barcelona meet Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of a tie that will be concluded a week later on February 23 at Old Trafford. Let's take a closer look at the Red Devils.

Andreas Christensen excited by United challenge - FC Barcelona

Danish defender aware of the importance of winning the first leg of the Europa League clash because he knows how hard it is to go to Old Trafford

Jordi Cruyff: 'Both teams are at their best at their moment' - FC Barcelona

The Barça sporting director and former Manchester United player looks ahead to Thursday's Europa League clash

Balde: 'I see myself at FC Barcelona for many more years' - FC Barcelona

Barça have hit some fine form of late and one of the reasons is the spectacular rise of Alejandro Balde, one of the most promising full backs in European football.

Aubameyang to stay at Chelsea, Barça will keep an eye on him in summer - SPORT

Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed ahead of the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund that Aubameyang will remain with the club until the end of the season, ruling out the possibility of a move to MLS in the coming weeks.

Andre Cury confirms Barcelona's offer for Brazil striker Vitor Roque - SPORT

FC Barcelona are one of the clubs most interested in signing the young Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque. According to the former Barça scout in the country, André Cury, they have already made an offer to Athletico Paranaense, which was rejected as insufficient.