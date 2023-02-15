‘I have a super high opinion of him’ - Ter Stegen hopes De Jong will stay at Barcelona forever

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, like many of us Barca fans, is a big supporter of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder was a key target of our Europa League opponent this week, one Manchester United, and Barca seemed to be pretty close to selling him last year.

The Barcelona keeper commented on Frenkie’s importance to the team this week and emphasized what a great player he is.

“He brings a lot to the team. I have a super high opinion of him, but I also expect a lot from him because he has so much talent. He sees and feels football in a different way. He is someone that players like Gavi and Pedri, for example, can look up to,” he said. “I was hoping he would stay because, in the end, this is the type of player I want in my team. Of course, there were many rumours and discussions and whatever, but I am just happy he is here. I don’t want him to leave. “I think one day I will put him something here [gestures tying him down] to just keep him here always, forever, and I hope he will be here for [a] long [time].” Ter Stegen | Source

Both Ter Stegen and De Jong will be key in slowing down and controlling Manchester United this week. Let’s hope that pair is slowing down European giants for Barca for years to come.