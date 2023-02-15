 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona set to complete €4m Julian Araujo deal - report

The deal is done

Mexico Training Session Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Barcelona are finally set to complete a move for LA Galaxy full-back Julian Araujo.

The Catalans just missed out on a move for Araujo in the January transfer window but seem to have found a way to get it done after all.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany had previously said the club were “working on a solution” that suits all parties and now seems to have come up with agreement that suits all.

Fabrizio Romano says he’s due at the club shortly and will sign a three-year deal.

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez had already let it slip that Araujo was coming and has said he’ll link up with his squad first before going up to the first-team next season.

The Catalans are thought to have been keen on Araujo for a while, and it looks as though they have finally got their man.

Welcome to Barcelona, Julian Araujo!

