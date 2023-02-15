Barcelona set to complete €4m Julian Araujo deal - report

Barcelona are finally set to complete a move for LA Galaxy full-back Julian Araujo.

The Catalans just missed out on a move for Araujo in the January transfer window but seem to have found a way to get it done after all.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany had previously said the club were “working on a solution” that suits all parties and now seems to have come up with agreement that suits all.

Fabrizio Romano says he’s due at the club shortly and will sign a three-year deal.

Julián Araujo to Barcelona, here we go! Mexican right back will travel tomorrow to Barcelona — deal finally done after crazy Deadline Day saga. #FCB



Araujo will sign a contract until June 2026, deal agreed with LA Galaxy for bit less than €4m total package. It’s done. pic.twitter.com/iA2JhMNRKn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2023

Barca Atletic coach Rafa Marquez had already let it slip that Araujo was coming and has said he’ll link up with his squad first before going up to the first-team next season.

The Catalans are thought to have been keen on Araujo for a while, and it looks as though they have finally got their man.

Welcome to Barcelona, Julian Araujo!