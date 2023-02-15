Aubameyang keen to return but striker not a ‘priority’ for Barcelona - report

Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be headed toward a course of reunification this summer. The striker hasn’t settled in at Chelsea and a return this summer doesn’t seem out of the question if it becomes convenient.

Sport reckon that Aubameyang would be happy to come back, and tried his best to return in January, but the problem is that he’s just not seen as a priority for Barcelona this summer at the moment.

It does seem like he’s going to be available on the cheap, which may help, as his playing at Chelsea is non-existent and Graham Potter is giving him the dreaded vote of confidence.

“He hasn’t played because there are other players we want to look at in the short term, but he may have options in the future. He hasn’t been involved, but he’s training well and I’m sure he’ll get his chance. He’s working with the rest of his teammates and we’re happy with him.” Potter | Source

If somehow Barcelona don’t develop another striking option to Robert Lewandowski this summer, a return could be on the cards, particularly as Auba was such a hit first time around.