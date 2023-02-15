Barcelona calls up three youngsters for Manchester United clash

Xavi has called up three youth players for the match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United.

To cover for the injured Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembélé, Xavi has leaned on his youngsters.

He has called on two Barcelona Atlètic players: Marc Casadó and Estanis Pedrola. In addition, Ángel Alarcón has been called up again. Alarcón, a winger, has been a part of the team’s matchday squads since Dembélé went down injured.

Alarcón, 18, has already debuted with the first team this season, playing in the Copa del Rey.

Casadó, 19, is a defensive midfielder and could cover for Busquets. He made his debut this season playing 23 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, in a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Estanis has yet to play for the first team this season, but he did appear for 10 minutes in La Liga last season, in a 1-0 win over RCD Mallorca.

The trio are unlikely to feature in the big UEFA Europa League clash, but they could play a role in the upcoming La Liga matches as fixture congestion becomes a problem. Barcelona also hold a comfortable lead atop the league, provisionally at 11 points.