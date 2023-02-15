Manchester United second leg: Busquets expected back, but not Dembélé

FC Barcelona expect that Sergio Busquets will be back in time for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United. However, Ousmane Dembélé is not expected to recover in time.

He is thought to be gearing up to play el Clásico against Real Madrid on March 19th.

Another player to watch is Gavi. If he receives a yellow card against United in the first leg, he will not be available for the return.

The youngster is known for his intense way of playing, which can get him in card trouble. However, he will find it hard to rein it in in such an intense match. Still, Gavi must keep his head if he wants to play in the second leg.

Four players are two yellow cards away from suspension: Sergi Roberto, Dembélé, Pablo Torre, and Ferran Torres.

Xavi has called up three youngsters to counteract the absences: Marc Casadó, Estanis Pedrola, and Ángel Alarcón.