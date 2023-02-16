Marcus Rashford was very close to joining Barcelona a few years ago

Marcus Rashford was very close to joining FC Barcelona around 2019. but in the end, the player did not take the final leap to join the Catalans.

His family and agents reportedly had three meetings in Barcelona to discuss a possible transfer, either at a cut-rate price in 2019 or for free in 2020. But in the end, Rashford did not commit to the idea.

Barcelona was looking for an up-and-coming forward who could work either as the successor of Luis Suárez or someone who play alongside him and Lionel Messi.

They were apparently told that Rashford was reconsidering his future at Manchester United. That’s when Barcelona made a move to get him, and apparently there was an agreement with his family that the player would force an exit.

However, Rashford apparently changed his mind and decided to stay at United in the end.

He had a manager that believed in him - Ole Gunnar Solskjær - and told his brothers he’d rather stay. It also helped that United saw the rumors that he’d leave and were thus willing to open their wallet to offer him a good deal to stay.