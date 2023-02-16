PREVIEW l FC Barcelona v Manchester United - FC Barcelona

Runaway leaders of La Liga, and into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, Thursday at 6.45pm CET bring s a massive change of focus for FC Barcelona as they take on Manchester United in the play-off round of the Europa League.

Coach looks ahead to Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday

Raphinha claims to be playing his best football since he came to Barça. He was speaking ahead of the Europa League showdown with Manchester United, a game he says "will be one the best games to experience of the whole season."

Robert Lewandowski will be one of the main weapons that Barça will be unleashing against Man United in the Europa League this Thursday at Spotify Camp Nou. The Polish striker has a fine record against English clubs, with ten goals and seven assists in 17 games. But this will be the first time he has ever faced the Red Devils.

Barcelona's academy is the third most valuable in the world per a report from the CIES Football Observatory. The study accounts for players that have formed at clubs' youth academies for at least three years between 15 and 21 years old.

It seems that after a few days of waiting and uncertainty, Julián Araujo will become a Barça player. Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has assured that the current Los Angeles Galaxy right-back will travel to Barcelona on Thursday to sign for the club until June 2026.