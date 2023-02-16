WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge European clash between Barcelona and Manchester United who face off in the first leg of their Europa League knockout playoff tie. Barça come into this one with a perfect record in 2023 looking to prove their worth in Europe, but it won’t be easy against a very good United side that is just as hot. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Knockout Playoffs, 1st leg

Date/Time: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: TUDN (USA), Not Available (Canada), BT Sport 2 (UK), SONY TEN 2 (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), BTSport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!