Ilkay Gundogan’s agent spotted at Barcelona

The midfielder is a free agent in the summer

By Gill Clark
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan has been linked with Barcelona on several occasions already this years with the midfielder out of contract at the end of the season.

Those rumors are likely to increase after Gundogan’s agent was spotted at Barcelona on Thursday, presumably to chat about a possible transfer.

Gerard Romero is the man keeping tabs on the situation and he reckons there’s a “very real” possibility of Barca landing Gundogan this summer.

Gundogan is one of several midfielders who have been linked with a move to Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barca aren’t sure yet what’s happening with Sergio Busquets, while Franck Kessie could well be off after spending most of the season on the bench.

Free agents are bound to appeal to the Catalans, due to their financial restrictions, and the Germany international is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona.

Gundogan turned 32 in October but remains an important part of the Man City squad, starting 16 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side so far this season.

