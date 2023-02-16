Pedri forced off injured for Barcelona against Manchester United

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was forced off injured in the first half of Thursday’s Europa League play-off against Manchester United.

The Spain international was in from the start, alongside Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Franck Kessie, but had to go off before half-time after picking up a problem.

It’s not clear yet what the injury is or how serious it might be. The good news is that Pedri was able to walk off and then sat on the bench, rather than heading straight for treatment.

Xavi sent on Sergi Roberto in Pedri’s place and will be certainly be hoping he’s not without the youngster for too long.

Pedri missed the end of last season after suffering a hamstring tear in the Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barca are already without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele and have a packed fixture schedule coming up with games in La Liga, Copa del Rey and the return against Man Utd.