‘I don’t think Leo will play for Barça again’ - Messi’s dad not expecting Camp Nou return

Lionel Messi’s father has pretty much ruled out the prospect of the GOAT returning to Barcelona in the summer.

The World Cup winner is out of contract in the summer and yet to renew with PSG, and it’s not clear yet where he will play his football next season.

Barcelona are one of several clubs to have been linked with the forward, but Jorge Messi reckons it’s not going to happen.

“I don’t think Leo will play for Barça again,” he said. “The conditions are not met. We have not spoken with Laporta and there is no offer.” Source | Sport

The Messi family certainly don’t seem keen on Barca right now. Messi’s brother took aim at the Catalans recently before swiftly apologizing for his comments.

The latest updates have claimed that Messi has rejected PSG’s latest offer, but it’s still not clear really where he might go if he does decide leave the French capital after two seasons.