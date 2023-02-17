Barcelona midfielder Pedri expected to miss a month with hamstring injury

Barcelona lost Pedri to injury against Manchester United on Thursday night and early reports suggest the 20-year-old could be out for a month.

The Catalans have offered a brief update on his injury in a statement but haven’t said yet how long they expect their star boy to be out for.

“FC Barcelona’s Pedri has injured rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh (hamstring). Tests will be required to determine the full extent of the damage.”

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Pedri will miss the next 3-4 weeks, ruling him out of the return game next week at Old Trafford and several other key fixtures.

Pedri will also miss the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finl against Real Madrid as well as La Liga matches against Cadiz, Almeria, Valencia and Athletic.

Sergi Roberto replaced Pedri against Manchester United and could get a run in the team, while Pablo Torre will be hoping for some minutes in the next few weeks.