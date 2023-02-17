‘It seems incredible to me’ - Xavi fumes after Barcelona denied penalty against Man Utd

Barcelona coach Xavi was fairly furious after seeing his team denied a penalty in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa League draw against Manchester United.

The hosts appealed for a penalty when Fred handled the ball in the penalty area but were denied a spot-kick.

The decision did not go down at all well with Xavi. Here’s what he said after the game:

”Already at Inter Milan in the Champions League they didn’t give it to us, here either. I don’t know how we’ll get a penalty for handball,” he said. “It seems incredible to me. They said VAR had checked it.”

Xavi also played down Raphinha’s reaction to being substituted. The Brazilian seemed really unhappy as he walked off and was spotted punching chairs while sat on the bench.

The boss says he understands Raphinha’s frustrations and does not have a problem with the forward.

“I understand it perfectly,” the coach insisted. “It’s happened to me before. “But I [made the change] for the good of the team, never to single him out. Now he has apologised but he doesn’t have to. I told him, ‘Calm down, I understand you’. “What would be bad is if he happy about coming off. That’s the attitude. I don’t see it as negative, I see it in a very positive way because he wants to be here, to play.”

The draw leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of next week’s return at Old Trafford. However, Barcelona will be without Gavi due to suspension and Pedri because of injury.