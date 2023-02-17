FC Barcelona 2–2 Manchester United: Old Trafford will decide - FC Barcelona

Barça and Man United have drawn 2-2 in an absolutely brilliant advert for the Europa League. There was barely a moment of respite from the relentless action as the Catalans took the lead just after half-time but the visitors quickly responded with two goals at the other end.

Pedri suffers hamstring injury - FC Barcelona

The Canary Islander went down hurt towards the end of the first half of the Europa League game with Manchester United at Spotify Camp Nou this Thursday. The news comes as real blow to Barça, for Pedri has been in tremendous form of late and has played a key role in the long unbeaten run.

Jordi Alba: 450 games for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Full back hits the milestone in Thursday's Europa League clash with Manchester United

Barça's Gavi booked and will miss the second leg against Manchester Utd - SPORT

Bad news for Xavi. Barça will not be able to count on Gavi for the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie against Manchester United. The home-grown player, in the 73rd minute, made a foul in midfield to stop a counterattack that earned him a yellow card.

Julian Araujo arrives in Barcelona to complete move from LA Galaxy - SPORT

Julián Araujo, the right-back who until now belonged to Los Angeles Galaxy, landed in Barcelona, as planned, on Thursday. The Mexican internationnal will finalise his transfer to Barça in the next few hours, with a contract that will tie him to the Catalan club until June 2026.

Jorge Messi leaves Barcelona: "I don't think Leo will ever play for Barça again" - SPORT

Jorge Messi left the city of Barcelona on Thursday after a short stay, leaving behind a strong sentence: "I don't think Leo will ever play for Barça again".