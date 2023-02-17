Raphinha apologizes to Barcelona and Xavi for response after being subbed off

Raphinha was subbed off yesterday in the thrilling draw with Manchester United, and the Brazilian wasn’t too happy about it. He was seen leaving the pitch looking disgusted and saying what I can only imagine was some colorful language.

To make matters worse, Raphinha then took his anger out on a couple of chairs and had to be calmed down by Jordi Alba.

The winger ended up apologizing in an interview and to Xavi after the match for his behavior.

“I take this opportunity to apologize to everyone, to Ferran and the coach, to the team, to the fans,” he said. “Sometimes we want to help the team win so much, that there are moments like this that we can’t control. I know I made a mistake and it won’t happen again, we are human beings. It was just a desire to win. “The coach knows that this happens, but sometimes we don’t control our feelings. I will ask the team for forgiveness again tomorrow and apologize for everything that happened after the game.” Raphinha | Source

Xavi quickly dismissed the apology saying he liked that players want to be on the pitch. Let’s hope the fire in Raphinha continues the rest of the season, they’ll need it as the injuries pile up.