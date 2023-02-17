OFFICIAL: Barcelona sign Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy

Barcelona have completed the signing of defender Julian Araujo from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

Both clubs have now confirmed the transfer, with Araujo signing on until 2026 at the Camp Nou.

Acord amb LA Galaxy per al traspas de ́



✍ El jugador s'incorpora al ̧ ̀ i signa fins al 30 de juny del 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣



Benvingut, @julian__araujo !#ForçaBarça ❤ https://t.co/cGoBe2rdW4 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) February 17, 2023

Araujo will now spend the rest of the season training with Rafa Marquez’s side. The Mexican has already said he’s looking forward to working with the defender and thinks he could play for the first team next season.

Barcelona’s latest signing flew into the city yesterday and had a few words about his move to reporters at the airport.

“I am very happy, it is a dream to be in a great club like Barça and I will give everything,” he said after landing in Barcelona.

Araujo leaves LA Galaxy after playing 108 games in four seasons with the MLS side, scoring twie and picking up 20 assists.

Welcome to Barcelona, Julian Araujo!