Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Colin Damms of the Busby Babe to recap the thrilling draw between Manchester United and Barcelona the Camp Nou. Who should be happier with the draw? How big of a deal is it that Barca will be without Pedri and Gavi in the return leg next week? And of course, predictions.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.