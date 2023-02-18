WATCH: Barcelona celebrate Jordi Alba’s 450th appearance

Jordi Alba hit a major landmark for Barcelona during Thursday’s entertaining Europa League draw with Manchester United at the Camp Nou.

The left-back made his 450th appearance for the Catalans. meaning he is now joint ninth (level with Carles Rexach) on the list of all-time appearances for the club.

Barcelona celebrated Alba’s achievement on the training ground on Friday with a special shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Tous les joueurs du Barça ont pris la pose avec @JordiAlba après son 450ème match sous le maillot blaugrana pic.twitter.com/GnYeE8NOe6 — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) February 17, 2023

Alba posted a picture of the team posing with the shirt on social media and the following message:

“A real pride for me to complete 450 games with the shirt of the team of my life. Now to keep adding more. VISCA BARCA!”

The 33-year-old hasn’t been a regular by any means this season but will be hoping he can add a few more appearances to his tally before the end of the campaign.

Next on the list is Victor Valdés who played 535 games for Barcelona during his career.