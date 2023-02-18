Lionel Messi to Inter Miami rumors heat up as Barcelona link goes cold

Reports continue to cast doubt on Lionel Messi’s renewal with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine star is the subject of intense speculation after his FIFA World Cup triumph.

The option to join Inter Miami in the MLS is gaining strength according to the latest gossip. The club, partly owned by David Beckham, has been working to sign Messi since their inception. And the #10 himself has not hid his affection for the city of Miami or the idea of playing in the USA.

Another possibility would be joining FC Barcelona, but that link has gotten colder. His father and agent, Jorge Messi, publicly stated that it would be unlikely. His brother, Rodrigo Messi, outright said Messi would not return so long as Joan Laporta is club president.

There are another two options - a return to Newell’s Old Boys, his boyhood club in Argentina is one. That he wants to play his last season there is an open secret, but when that would be is harder to say.

Finally, there are rumors of an offer from Saudi Arabia. Considering the insane amount of money paid to Cristiano Ronaldo to make the switch to the Saudi League, there is a chance for Messi to earn a similarly huge payday.

Another consideration is his desire to play in the next Copa América for his beloved Argentina. Will he be able to stay in elite rhythm if he drops outside of Europe’s top five leagues?