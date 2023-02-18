Barcelona officially confirm Pedri’s injury

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed the injury to Pedri, suffered during the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

He has an injury in the rectus femoris - one of the four quadricep muscles of the right thigh.

Tests this morning have confirmed that Pedri has injured his right hamstring. The player will be unavailable for selection until he recovers. pic.twitter.com/Oy6zgVw1AN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2023

It is expected that he will be out for about a month. That would mean he would miss at least six matches, all before Barcelona’s pivotal clash against Real Madrid on the 19th of next month,

He is set to miss matches against Cádiz, Almería, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. He’d also miss the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Madrid. And, he’d miss the second leg against Manchester United in the Europa League.

In addition, he could miss two more matches in the Europa League if the Catalans advance past Manchester United.