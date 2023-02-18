 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ansu Fati growing impatient with lack of Barcelona minutes - report

His agent in particular has let Barcelona know

By Luis Mazariegos
FC Barcelona Vs Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ansu Fati is unhappy with his relatively meager playing time, and his agent is reportedly letting FC Barcelona know all about it. The winger played only 24 minutes in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United FC in the UEFA Europa League. Even with injuries to starters, Fati is barely getting a look in.

It’s expected Fati will play a bit more against Cádiz, as necessary rotations start playing a role. But Fati dreams of playing a bigger part in big matches, like the upcoming duels against Real Madrid.

His agent, the famous Jorge Mendes, has let the club know that if Ansu doesn’t get the minutes he thinks he deserves, there are English clubs willing to make an offer to buy him in the transfer window.

However, it is understood that Fati’s priority would be to stay at Barça - if he does indeed get his wish to play more. The player reportedly feels he can’t reach his maximum potential without rhythm and playing time to develop and discover his best form.

