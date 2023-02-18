Pedri sends message to Barcelona fans after ‘tough’ injury blow

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has sent out a message to fans after being sidelined for a little while with injury.

The Spain international is expected to miss around a month after sustaining a hamstring problem against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Pedri admits it’s a tough blow but says he’ll be cheering his team on from the sidelines as he recovers from injury.

“Been a tough day but thanks to your messages and shows of love it has made it easier to carry. Now all I can think about is recovering and getting back on track.

“From the outside I will support like the most. I have no doubt that the team will continue to give us joy these weeksn. As always Forca Barca!”

Pedri will miss some key fixtures in the coming weeks, not least the trip to Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 20-year-old will is also expected to sit out the first leg of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.