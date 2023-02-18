Friday recovery session - FC Barcelona

Following the lively 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Thursday evening, it was straight back to the Ciutat Esportiva for the Barça players on Friday morning where they were joined on pitch 2 by Arnau Rafús of Barça Atlètic and Angel Alarcón of the U19A squad.

Confirmation of Pedri hamstring injury - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's Pedri has injured the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh (hamstring). Following tests on Friday morning the damage has been confirmed and he will be unavailable for selection until his leg has recovered.

2-2 in the first leg, historically favourable for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Barça will be going to Old Trafford next week with absolutely nothing decided after the first leg ended 2-2 and with away goals no longer counting in UEFA competitions. And they can take heart from the fact that historically they have typically progressed after the first leg of a European fixture ended 2-2. In fact, of the nine times that this scenario has arisen, they have only ever been knocked out once.

Spotify Camp Nou breaks Europa League attendance record - FC Barcelona

Spotify Camp Nou has broken yet another record. Thursday night's game with Manchester United attracted an attendance of 90,225, and not only were all those fans treated to a veritable footballing feast, but they also helped rewrite the record books.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Cádiz - FC Barcelona

After the Europa League draw with Manchester United on Thursday, LaLiga continues on Sunday with the visit of Cádiz to Spotify Camp Nou. (kick off 9.00pm CET).

Celebrating Jordi Alba's 450 games - FC Barcelona

Just before starting training on Friday, Xavi Hernández and his players gathered for a group photo in commemoration of Jordi Alba's 450th game for FC Barcelona, with the full-back at the centre of the shot holding a shirt that was especially printed for the occasion.

Julián Araujo joins Barça Atlètic - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and LA Galaxy haver reached an agreement on the transfer of Julián Araujo to Barça Atlètic. The deal is for three and a half seasons through to 30 June 2026.

Barça winger Ousmane Dembélé starts training on the pitch - SPORT

Ousmane Dembélé is making good progress. The French winger has been recovering from the left thigh(hamstring) injury he suffered during FC Barcelona's visit to Girona at the end of January.

Meeting between FC Barcelona and Pini Zahavi, agent of Yannick Carrasco and Benjamin Pavard - SPORT

Pini Zahavi is in Barcelona to explore the market situation with Barça. According to 'Jijantes', the meeting is said to have taken place in a Barcelona hotel and could be used to explore the possibility of signing Yannick Carrasco and Benjamin Pavard for next season.

Key games Barça midfielder Pedri is set to miss in La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey - SPORT

After the worst predictions about Pedri's injury came true, Xavi is at the whiteboard studying all the possibilities to replace the midfielder, who will be out for a month.

Central defender Andres Christensen garnering interest from several clubs, but Barça do not intend to sell - SPORT

Barca will need to sell this summer and are meeting with most of the first-team players' agents, although they will hold out to market value and not make any concessions.