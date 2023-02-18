Sergio Busquets passed fit for Barcelona ahead of Cadiz clash

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has been passed fit and included in the squad for Sunday’s La Liga clash.

The midfielder has been out of action since sustaining an ankle problem in the win over Sevilla but is now ready to return.

The captain’s return comes at a good time with Pedri now sidelined after picking up an injury against Manchester United. He’s expected to miss a month.

Sergio Busquets returns to the squad for Cádiz game! pic.twitter.com/6ByaVB7ufQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 18, 2023

Xavi spoke about Busquets at his press conference ahead of the match against Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

“The absence of Busquets is always noticed. He is a player who works really well tactically, recovers the ball, he has a winning mindset and we are almost always in the opposition half thanks to his work,” he said. “You notice in the one on ones, in the circulation of the ball, he has a great pass. We’ve missed him. Having him back is good news for the team.”

Barcelona will be without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele against Cadiz, while Ronald Araujo will also sit this one out through suspension.

It’s a big week for Barcelona who play host to Cadiz in La Liga and then head to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League tie.