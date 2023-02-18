Rumors: Barcelona had €70m Joao Felix deal all agreed in January 2022

Barcelona reportedly had a deal with Joao Felix all agreed in January 2022 but could not complete the move because of financial fair play issues.

Diario AS reckon the Catalans had an “agreement in principle” to land the attacker from Atletico Madrid for an initial fee of €70 million.

The final fee could have risen as high as €135m “depending on a series of objectives” but ultimately fell through because of financial fair play reasons.

It ended up being a busy January for Barcelona last year. The Catalans signed Ferran Torres for €55m and also landed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free and signed Adama Traore on loan.

AS reckon that Barcelona remain keen on Felix who moved to Chelsea on loan in January in a deal that does not include a purchase option.

Finances will again be an issue in the summer, but AS reckon that Felix could be a possibility for Barcelona if Ansu Fati departs at the end of the season.