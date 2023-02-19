The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Cádiz to the Spotify Camp Nou for a Sunday night La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for this one:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Gavi, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón

Barça continue to struggle with injuries at the worst time as Pedri has been ruled out for the next month with a hamstring problem, and he joins Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) on the injured list for this one. Ronald Araujo is another absence through suspension, but there are good news as Sergio Busquets returns from an ankle injury and makes the squad.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!