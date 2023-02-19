Xavi says Barça will have 'more of the ball' against Cádiz - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach looks ahead to Sunday's La Liga game against Cádiz at Spotify Camp Nou

After Thursday's Europa League game against Manchester United, Sunday sees the return of La Liga action with the visit of Cádiz to Spotify Camp Nou. Barça will be looking to maintain their eight point advantage over second place Real Madrid with a victory over the Andalusian who took all three points in this fixture last season.

Second draw in a row for Barça Atlètic. Rafa Márquez are now winless in four after the 1-1 result away to Bilbao Athletic. Víctor Barberà grabbed the equaliser at a tough ground where the Basque side have won 13 of their 19 points.

Ansu Fati's name is always on the lips of journalists at Xavi Hernandez's press conferences. This morning, in the run-up to the league game against Cadiz at the Spotify Camp Nou (Sunday 19 at 21:00), the academy player was once again in the spotlight.

Xavi has confirmed that he will make rotations with the Old Trafford game next Thursday in mind, although he knows that the Andalusian side have been an uncomfortable opponent for Barça on their last two visits to the Spotify Camp Nou, with a draw and a defeat.

Xavi Hernández provided an update on Dembélé's recovery at a press conference ahead of the match against Cádiz. The Frenchman injured himself during the game at Montivili and has been out for almost a month.

Pep Guardiola told a press conference that Ilkay Gündogan's future "depends on him and his agent" as the German international enters the final months of his contract at Manchester City and with Barça showing a lot of interest in the midfielder.

Pedri is the fulcrum of Barça's midfield and in many ways unreplaceable. But if there is one player in the squad who has similar characteristics to the Tenerife native, it is Pablo Torre. Quality, vision, finishing and the ability to get the ball past opponents.