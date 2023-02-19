WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a big La Liga match as Barcelona welcome Cádiz looking to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the table, but it won’t be easy against a Cádiz side that caused Barça a lot of problems in the last couple of seasons and will provide another tough test despite their position in the table. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 22

Date/Time: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Pablo González Fuertes

VAR: José Luís González González

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), Sports18 (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game!