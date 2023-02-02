Sofyan Amrabat apologizes to Fiorentina for trying to push through Barcelona move

Sofyan Amrabat has apologized to Fiorentina for trying to push through a deadline day move to Barcelona.

The midfielder was wanted at the Camp Nou on loan but the Catalans couldn’t get a deal done, with Fiorentina unwilling to let the Morocco international leave.

The Serie A side are thought to be pretty angry about the whole thing and left Amrabat out of their Coppa Italia squad for the clash against Torino.

Coach Vincenzo Italiano says Amrabat was affected by the whole situation and has spoken to his team-mates about the last few days.

“Amrabat was shaken up by what happened, but he apologised and knows he must give everything until June. He is a top player,” he said. “The only situation that went to the last minute was Amrabat, who was rightly left out of the training session, but when the transfer window closes, everything settles down. “Amrabat stood up and apologised. The transfer market is a sporting tragedy for coaches, so it’s much better when it closes and we can focus on the game.”

The midfielder is still thought to be interested in a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, but it’s not clear if the Catalans will renew their interest in the summer.