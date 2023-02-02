Xavi on Barcelona’s win at Real Betis: It was a great performance

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for his team after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

Goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski sealed all three points despite an own goal from Jules Kounde setting up a nervy finish.

Barcelona now move eight points clear at the top of La Liga, leaving Xavi a very happy man indeed.

“I think we played really well. I would say we were excellent in many phases of the game. We could have sentenced the game with Ansu’s header to make it 3-0. But it was a great performance,” he said. “I am really happy with the performance as much as the result. We took the ball off a team that has it a lot. We improved a lot from Girona.”

The Catalans now have 50 points for the season so far, just seven goals conceded, and head back home to prepare for the visit of Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga.