Real Betis 1-2 FC Barcelona: The leaders march on - FC Barcelona

Raphinha and Lewandowski set up the lead, and although the home side pull back with an own goal, the three points are heading to Catalonia

50 points at the half way stage in the league - FC Barcelona

Xavi's Barça side are moving forward quickly. After 19 games in La Liga, the blaugranes now have 50 points and could be on course for a century after winning 16 matches, drawing two and losing just once.

Barca's spectacular numbers as they hit 50 points at halfway mark - SPORT

FC Barcelona ended the first half of the 2022-23 LaLiga season on Wednesday at the Benito Villamarín against Real Betis (winning 1-2) with the following figures

Xavi: We had a brilliant game against Betis - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about the 2-1 win over Real Betis, which satisfied him greatly - with the team eight points clear and with 50 from 19 games.

Raphinha: We knew we had to score not to suffer - SPORT

Raphinha was one of the protagonists in Barcelona's 2-1 win at Real Betis. The Brazilian spoke to Movistar after the game. "The feelings are good and we're starting to see that in the results," said the winger.

Barça DoF Alemany on Araujo "18 seconds late" and Amrabat interest - SPORT

The Julián Araujo soap opera remains unresolved and Mateu Alemany has explained how the last few hours of the transfer window and the mess with the Mexican player developed.

This stat shows Barça target Vitor Roque is on the way to becoming a star - SPORT

Vitor Roque is a predator who is going global and Barcelona have him on their transfer list for next summer. At 17 years of age (he turns 18 at the end of this month), he is already a decisive striker. He was the revelation of the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, where he reached the final with Ath. Paranaense, and now, in the South American Under-20 Championship, he is making his mark with Brazil.