Barcelona make Sergi Roberto contract offer - report

Barcelona have reportedly made a contract offer to Sergi Roberto who is into the final few months of his existing deal at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans have offered Roberto another one-year deal, on the same terms, with the option of one more, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Marca reckon the offer has been rejected by Roberto and that negotiations will now continue to try and find an agreement.

Roberto is thought to be one of the lowest earners in the squad right now. He revealed in December that he is currently earning “as if I just came from the B team.”

The 30-year-old old said in the same interview that he wants to stay and feels the coaching staff are keen to keep him around too.

Roberto has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Barcelona, although he’s only started five times in the league.

Yet he’s likely to be needed in the second half of the campaign as the fixtures pile up, and particularly as Hector Bellerin has departed for Sporting.