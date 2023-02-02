Barcelona hit new defensive record after Real Betis win

Barcelona’s defense keeps on impressing this season and hit a new high on Wednesday against Real Betis in La Liga.

The visitors may have failed to keep a clean sheet, with Jules Kounde scoring an own goal, but it’s still only the seventh goal the team have conceded in the league in 2022-23.

Indeed Barca’s defensive record at the halfway stage of the season is their best ever.

Barca’s previous best after 19 games was eight goals conceded, which the Catalan giants managed back in 1986-87 when a certain Terry Venables was at the helm.

It’s not quite the best the Spanish top flight has ever seen though. That honor goes to Deportivo La Coruna who managed to concede just six goals after 19 games in 1993-94.

Barca’s defense is helping keep Xavi’s side top of the table and on course for the title, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in good shape to lift the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career.