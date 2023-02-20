Xavi blasts Sergi Roberto’s critics after Barcelona’s win over Cadiz

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had a pop at critics of Sergi Roberto after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Cadiz.

Roberto was in from the start at the Camp Nou and captained the side in the absence of Sergio Busquets.

The versatile veteran went on to score the opener and set up Robert Lewandowski for the second goal as Barca went eight points clear at the top of the table.

Here’s what Xavi had to say after the match.

“Sergi always performs in different positions. The criticism of him has been really unfair, among the worst I have seen in my career,” he said. “This is a player who’s come through at the club. He performs wherever he plays, he never complains, he’s a tremendous captain, selfless, loves the club... I have blind faith in him.”

Barcelona now head to Manchester for a crunch Europa League clash with United. Xavi also said that Busquets would return for the game after recovering from injury.