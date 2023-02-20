FC Barcelona 2-0 Cádiz: Full steam ahead - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have collected yet another three points in what is turning out to be a quite extraordinary league season. Seven wins in a row, eight points clear at the top of the table, and yet another clean sheet in a record-breaking campaign in defence.

FC Barcelona set all-time Liga defensive record after 22 games - FC Barcelona

Not only is this proving to be FC Barcelona's best ever season in defence, it is the best season in defence for ANY team in La Liga at this stage of the competition. Marc-André ter Stegen has just kept his 17th clean sheet in 22 games, but it's not just the German keeper but the whole team that is simply brilliant at stopping the opposition from scoring goals.

Xavi: 'The non-frequent players have proven they are very useful for the team' - FC Barcelona

The Barça Coach rated the "extraordinary" game of Ferran Torres very positively and remarked that "the whole squad must be ready when the team need them"

Spotify Camp Nou to host Clásico on March 19 - FC Barcelona

It has been confirmed that the Clásico in La Liga between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou will be played on Sunday 19 March at 9pm CET.

Xavi on super Ferran Torres, 'criticised' Sergi Roberto & brilliant first half - SPORT

Xavi Hernández was very satisfied with Barcelona's performance and result against Cádiz on Sunday. The 2-0 victory was essential following Real Madrid's win over Osasuna and also to go into Thursday's match against Manchester United with confidence.

Barça's Ferran Torres: "Against Cadiz both the team and I were very good" - SPORT

Ferran Torres was one of the stars of FC Barcelona's victory over Cádiz on Sunday and he acknowledged that the good run in LaLiga "is a reflection of how we have been working. The team has consolidated itself. We have been working very hard since the beginning of the season and now we are in a great moment."