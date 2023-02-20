Ansu Fati: I want to spend many years at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has pledged his future to Barcelona amid speculation he could leave the club after falling out of favor at the Camp Nou.

Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on Fati’s services, and Joan Laporta has already admitted there has been interest in the youngster.

Fati has been asked about his future at an event on Friday and made it clear he’s not thinking about going anywhere.

“I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can spend even more years here. I want to spend many years at Barça,” he said. “Yesterday I left angry because sometimes I think that I don’t give back everything people at the Camp Nou have given me, thosewho support me so much. “I am very grateful and happy to be in the club that I love and in which I grew up.”

Xavi has also made it clear in recent weeks that Fati is not for sale but you can expect speculation over his future to continue, particularly if he remains short of game time.