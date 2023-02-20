Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach wanted at Leeds United - report

Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach has long been tipped for big things but could be set to leave the Camp Nou for free at the end of the season.

Ilias is out of contract and Barcelona have not managed to find an agreement over a new deal which has attracted potential admirers.

One club is Premier League side Leeds United who are interested in signing Ilias, according to ESPN.

AC Milan are also thought to be keen but Ilias may stand a better chance of regular football at Elland Road rather than the San Siro.

It’s still not clear what will happen with Ilias in the summer. Barca are thought to be keen to keep him but the two sides have not been able to agree terms.

Ilias featured three times for the first-team last season but hasn’t made a single appearance for Xavi’s side in 2022-23.

Xavi has instead opted for other players, including Angel Alarcon who debuted against Cadiz after coming on as a late substitute.