Ronald Araujo: I consider myself a leader at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has spoken about his role at the club and says he seems himself as a leader in the team.

Araujo has already been tipped to take over the armband at some point in the future, and he certainly seems to be up for the responsibility.

“I consider myself a leader because of my character. I like to know how the team and teammates are doing, I want everyone to do well. On the pitch, I always talk as it’s a way to be focused. I know that helps my teammates a lot,” he said.

The Uruguay international also went on to speak about what he’s learned under Xavi and how the team have improved defensively this season.

“With the arrival of Xavi I learned a lot more because he gave us back the Barça philosophy, which had been lost in recent years. I am the one who learned the most, but the team changed and it is being seen in the results “Since Xavi arrived, we have been growing. He implemented all the things he wanted. In addition, we were able to have a good preseason and both technically and tactically we learned a lot defensively . Defense reinforcements arrived and that adds up a lot.” Source | EFE

Barcelona have conceded just seven goals in 22 games in LaLiga so far this season. It’s the fewest of any team at this stage in the history of the competition, according to Opta.