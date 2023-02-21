‘I can’t wait to get to work’- Barcelona new boy Julian Araujo sends message to fans

Barcelona new signing Julian Araujo has sent out a message to fans after clinching his move to the Camp Nou from LA Galaxy.

The defender is going to train with Barca Atletic for the time being but will be hoping he can be part of Xavi’s first-team squad next season.

Araujo admits he’s in dreamland to be at Barcelona.

“I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona. To my family. thank you so much for always supporting me in playing football since I was a little kid. The hours you spent in the car driving to training, missing work and paying for mt travel to tournaments has brought me here today,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I would also like to thank my agents Joes, Mo, Jeevi for helping to make this dream come true, and to Henry codron for always believing in me. To the city of Lompoc, please remember that no city is too small and no dream is too big. With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work.”