Thoughts turn to Old Trafford - FC Barcelona

Monday saw a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper following the 2-0 win over Cádiz on Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou courtesy of goals from Sergi Roberto and Lewandowski.

A brilliant start to 2023 - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández's team are in great form at the moment and you only have to look at the league table to see evidence of their excellent recent with the blaugranes having an eight point advantage over second placed Real Madrid. That is not the only statistic that proves that FC Barcelona are having a 2023 to remember. Let's take a look at some of the figures from Barça's start to the year in the league and other competitions.

Lewandowski making a difference and back to scoring goals - FC Barcelona

People have had the audacity to start questioning Robert Lewandowkski, saying that he has lost some of the magic of his first few games in the blaugrana jersey. Sunday night was reminder that such suggestions are nonsense.

La Liga reduce Barcelona's salary limit - SPORT

Shortly before the official appearance of Javier Tebas, president of La Liga at a press conference, Spanish football's governing body published the new salary limits for first and second-division teams after the recent winter transfer window.

Barcelona seal deal with Sergi Roberto over new contract - SPORT

FC Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have reached a complete agreement for the renewal of the Blaugrana second captain's contract. The base of the negotiation was very advanced and only a few details remained to be finalised, which have been solved without major problems.

The Pablo Torre mystery at Barca takes another turn - SPORT

Pablo Torre's situation at Barça is becoming more and more curious with every passing day. It is not easy to settle and succeed at Camp Nou, and more when you come from playing with a different football concept, but the chapter against Cadiz, when the Cantabrian warmed up at half-time and in the second half along with Alarcon and was left on the bench gives rise, to say the least, to considering the situation strange.

Pedri: The injury was a tough blow to take - SPORT

FC Barcelona player Pedri, who received the Barça Players' Award on Monday, awarded since 2010 by the FC Barcelona Players' Association for "clean play" and good values, confirmed that he is recovering well from his injury and that he is having a "worse time" off the pitch than on it.

Barca thinking about Rodri move - SPORT

According to Football Insider, one of the players Barça are thinking about is Rodri, the Spanish international and current Manchester City player. According to these reports, Barça would be willing to pay an amount close to 90 million euros. Rodri would fit in with what Xavi wants: he is a player used to playing as a midfielder in a team like Manchester City, who have a similar style to Barça.

Barcelona know who the big threat is in 'Operation Thuram' - SPORT

Borussia Mönchengladbach have thrown in the towel on Marcus Thuram. The club's sporting director, Roland Virkus, is aware that the player will leave for free at the end of the season, however much it pains them.

Xavi's plan to win at Old Trafford is formulating - SPORT

Both in the starting line-up and in the substitutions and in the press conference after the game, Xavi gave several clues about the eleven players who could be in the starting line-up next Thursday at Old Trafford, in the decisive second leg of the Europa League play-off against Manchester United.