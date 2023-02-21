Messi returns to Barcelona and catches up with Alba and Busquets

Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona and has been catching up with some of his former team-mates at the Camp Nou.

The World Cup winner was spotted landing in Barcelona on Sunday, hours after scoring a last-gasp free-kick winner for PSG.

The French champions don’t play again until the weekend and it seems Messi’s been granted some time off to enjoy some time back home.

The GOAT has been using his time to catch up with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Messi’s future is currently uncertain with the Argentine out of contract at PSG and potentially set to leave the club after two seasons.

The latest updates from France have claimed that Messi is not really in favor of extending his contract at the moment.

A return to Barcelona keeps on being whispered, but still seem very unlikely, with a move to MLS side Inter Miami also thought to be a possibility.