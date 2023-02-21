Ferran Torres tells Barcelona how to beat Manchester United

Ferran Torres has been talking about Barcelona’s trip to Manchester United on Thursday in the Europa League and has some advice for the Catalans.

The former Manchester City man knows his team are in for a tough test but reckons they can go through if they work hard enough at Old Trafford.

“We will have to run like there is no tomorrow, Have the ball and know how to suffer because Old Trafford pushes a lot,” he said. “It will be a game of patience and knowing how to suffer. They are in great shape, you only have to look at Rashford, but we are Barça. “The Premier League is a very physical league, it’s true, but we have a lot of talent and that’s also important. We’re going with everything and above all with young people ready to take on the world.”

Manchester United head into the match fresh from a 3-0 win over Leicester City. The game saw Marcus Rashford continues his prolific form with a brace for the Red Devlis.