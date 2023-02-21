Chelsea join Barcelona in race to land Vitor Roque - report

Big-spending Chelsea are reportedly set to join Barcelona in the race to land Brazilian sensation Vitor Roque.

The teenager is thought to be one of Barca’s priorities for the summer, and the youngster is said to be keen on a move to the Camp Nou.

Yet there’s no guarantee Barcelona will be able to afford a deal which could leave the door open to a move to Chelsea, according to Calciomercato.

Chelsea spent heavily in the January transfer window but continue to struggle in the Premier League, particularly when it comes to goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pretty much frozen out and the Blues may just end up splashing out more cash at the end of the season on a goalscorer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest in Roque, although any move may depend on what happens with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi this summer.