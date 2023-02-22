 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumors: Barcelona to miss out on Pavard

The defender could stay at Bayern after all

By Gill Clark
/ new
Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayern Munich Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Benjamin Pavard has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer but could end up staying at Bayern Munich after all.

The France international is now said to be close to signing a contract extension with the Bavarian giants, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Inter have also been linked with a move for Pavard, and it’s thought they made an offer for the defender in the January transfer window.

Pavard is not the only right-back to have linked with Barcelona this season, but it could be the Catalans don’t move for a new full-back after all.

Jules Kounde has look good at right-back this season, while Julian Araujo may get first-team chances next season after arriving from LA Galaxy.

Barcelona will have also to figure out what to do with Sergino Dest. The defender looks set to return from a loan spell with AC Milan but it seems clear Xavi doesn’t rate him.

