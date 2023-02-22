Barcelona meet with Lionel Messi’s father as speculation for a return heats up - report

Lionel Messi’s future is still uncertain, and the rumor mill has been abuzz. His current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and he will be free to choose where to go next.

And even though just last week we were talking about a possible move to Inter Miami, and how the link to FC Barcelona had gone cold, things could be changing.

Catalan radio confirms Barcelona club president Joan Laporta met with Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the Argentine star. First item on the agenda: a stunning return to the Camp Nou.

All options, however, remain open - including staying at PSG.

Another point of discussion - Messi’s brother, Matias, incendiary comments against Laporta. In a since-deleted video, Matias Messi said his brother would not return until Laporta was sacked. He also insinuated Barcelona was a small club until Leo’s arrival.

The rumors say the meeting was a chance for both parties to clear the air on the matter.

Lastly, another point of discussion was a tribute the club is planning for Messi, widely considered Barcelona’s best player ever by some distance.

This story has had many twists and turns, and there surely will be more on the horizon.