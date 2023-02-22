 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Araujo Twitter account hacked

The account had posted a tweet criticizing a Real Madrid player

By Luis Mazariegos
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Ronald Araujo has reported that his Twitter account was hacked, though he has since recovered it.

Earlier today, during the Liverpool-Real Madrid match, Araujo seemingly tweeted “What a mistake by Nacho! He falls asleep and is making a huge mess.”

Some fans raised their eyebrows at the jab, which apart from being directed towards a rival player, was somewhat random or out of left field.

The FC Barcelona defender deleted the tweet, replacing it with the following message: “Hacked account. Apologies to all my followers and all the fans. Everything under control. ”

Real Madrid would go on to win the match 5-2.

