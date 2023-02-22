When and where to watch Manchester United v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After the 2-2 first leg draw at the Spotify Camp Nou, Xavi Hernández and the team travel to Old Trafford with a place in the last 16 of the Europa League at stake. The highly anticipated return leg is finely poised as both teams are in great form and won their respective league games at the weekend.

Joan Laporta: 'A thorough and independent investigation is under way' - FC Barcelona

President explains decision to outsource investigation into technical consultancy on referees and players and guarantees that we will not allow anyone to tarnish FC Barcelona history

Ferran Torres taking men on like never before - FC Barcelona

Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski may have scored the goals, but the man everyone was talking about after the 2-0 defeat of Cádiz was Ferran Torres. Especially in the first half, he was simply brilliant down the right, and played a role in almost every one of his team's big attacks.

Barcelona president Laporta met with Lionel Messi's dad last week - SPORT

Lionel Messi's future is still up in the air. The Argentinian's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and he has not yet signed a renewal. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has always left the door open to his return and last week there was a meeting with Jorge Messi to discuss the situation, according to the program 'Tot Costa' on Catalunya Ràdio.

Ferran Torres reveals psychologist helped him back from rock bottom - SPORT

Ferran Torres found point of inflection he needed with a spectacular performance against Cadiz. Just before his return to Manchester for the return leg of the Europa League tie against United, the Barcelona forward was at his best and completed a slow-cooked resurrection.

Joan Laporta: "Tebas has taken off his mask, he has a Barça phobia" - SPORT

It was an act in which, theoretically, Joan Laporta was due to appear alongside the Minister of the Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, to present a security matter and an agreement with the Mossos regarding the aerial surveillance of the Spotify Camp Nou -- the integration of the Kuppel system used by the Catalan regional police.

Messi returns to Barcelona for dinner with Jordi Alba and Busquets - SPORT

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi was reunited with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at a dinner that took place on Monday night in Barcelona, in the Born district, along with the respective partners of the three players

How can Barcelona reduce their wage bill by €200 million? - SPORT

LaLiga president Javier Tebas was clear on Monday, at the presentation of the salary cap for all Spanish clubs, about the amount that Barcelona will have to reduce their wage bill next summer. It will be around €200 million, an amount that the Blaugrana disagree with, but which Tebas sees as immovable.

Barcelona set to miss out on top right back target - Football España

Following Hector Bellerin’s departure to Sporting CP on the final day of the January transfer window, Barcelona have been left without a natural right back in their squad for the second half of this season.