Ferran Torres says psychologist helped him after Barcelona struggles

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres spoke about his mental health this week to reporters. The Spaniard discussed how he felt after the move from Manchester City to Barcelona and how seeing a psychologist helped him through some tough times.

“I found myself in a bottomless pit and I could not see a way out,” he told reporters this week. “It had never happened to me before. That was the moment when I decided to work with a psychologist.

“I lost my confidence. Everything was affecting me. Seeing [a psychologist] will become increasingly normalised in football. There are weeks when I don’t go and others when I go three times. We don’t always talk about football, we also talk about my private life.

“It’s been painful, but at the same time it has been one of the best experiences because now I feel stronger.”

